Dwayne Johnson sends birthday message to 100-year-old superfan

Johnson said he was “honoured” to send the message to Marie Grover, used to wear Rock sweatshirt around town.

Dwayne Johnson has surprised a 100-year-old superfan by sending her a personal birthday message.

The Hollywood star recorded a video of himself singing happy birthday to Marie Grover, who has been a fan since his days as a WWE wrestler.

Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/qZ9iOcsiJI — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) October 2, 2019

In the video Johnson, whose wrestling name was The Rock, said: “I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life. I, and I’m sure sure everyone around you right now, am very happy you were born and I’m so happy and honoured to send you this message: Marie Grover, happy birthday.

“Now you can eat cake, you can get drunk, you can have the best time, party hard. I’m sending you so much love.”

Marie responded by saying: “Love you right back, you Rock you.”

The video came together thanks to a family friend, Jamie Klingler, who sent tweets to the Jumanji actor and tried to get in touch with him via a friend of a friend to see if he could do something for Grandmom Grover on her 100th birthday.

Eventually Johnson spotted one of the tweets and replied, saying: “First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need?”

Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I’m honored you’re a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock. (wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong 💝 https://t.co/EvuKAbuULT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 2, 2019

Ms Klingler, whose best friend is Marie’s granddaughter, said the video was the perfect birthday present.

“When we were in high school and were trick-or-treating she was always in a Rock sweatshirt,” she told PA. “She was going on and on about how handsome he was, saying ‘I wouldn’t kick him out of bed’.”

And it seems the centenarian is revelling in her new viral fame.

“She’s been lapping it up,” Ms Klingler said. “She’s like ‘better late than never that I become famous’.

“That’s who she is – she wears purple shoes, she’s always dancing. She’s been an amazing force in my life.”

© Press Association 2019