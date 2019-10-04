Dwayne Johnson sends birthday message to 100-year-old superfan

4th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Johnson said he was “honoured” to send the message to Marie Grover, used to wear Rock sweatshirt around town.

Marie Grover responds to a video message from Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has surprised a 100-year-old superfan by sending her a personal birthday message.

The Hollywood star recorded a video of himself singing happy birthday to Marie Grover, who has been a fan since his days as a WWE wrestler.

In the video Johnson, whose wrestling name was The Rock, said: “I’m sending you so much love and a huge congratulations on 100 years. What an amazing life. I, and I’m sure sure everyone around you right now, am very happy you were born and I’m so happy and honoured to send you this message: Marie Grover, happy birthday.

“Now you can eat cake, you can get drunk, you can have the best time, party hard. I’m sending you so much love.”

Marie responded by saying: “Love you right back, you Rock you.”

The video came together thanks to a family friend, Jamie Klingler, who sent tweets to the Jumanji actor and tried to get in touch with him via a friend of a friend to see if he could do something for Grandmom Grover on her 100th birthday.

Eventually Johnson spotted one of the tweets and replied, saying: “First I’m hearing of this! Who’s turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need?”

Ms Klingler, whose best friend is Marie’s granddaughter, said the video was the perfect birthday present.

“When we were in high school and were trick-or-treating she was always in a Rock sweatshirt,” she told PA. “She was going on and on about how handsome he was, saying ‘I wouldn’t kick him out of bed’.”

And it seems the centenarian is revelling in her new viral fame.

“She’s been lapping it up,” Ms Klingler said. “She’s like ‘better late than never that I become famous’.

“That’s who she is – she wears purple shoes, she’s always dancing. She’s been an amazing force in my life.”

Marcus Wareing: 'It was me who started it with Gordon – I picked a ?ght'

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

As Scotland bans smacking, experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan's outfit compare?
A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…
H&M has released an adorable 'mini me' collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids
