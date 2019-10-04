From Lamborghinis to lamb chops: Jeremy Clarkson announces farming show

4th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The former Top Gear presenter will swap track life for farm life.

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson is fronting a new show about farming despite being an “inept townie”.

After forging a career based on his motoring expertise, the presenter will be plunged into the agricultural world for a year.

The new Amazon Prime production, which has a working title of I Bought The Farm, will chart the former Top Gear host’s efforts to transform a corner of the Cotswolds into a productive farm.

The Grand Tour presenter announced the surprising new project in a video post on Twitter.

It shows the car enthusiast in a rain-soaked and misty field, as he says: “I’m going to be spending the next year in the rain making a show about farming for Amazon Prime.

“This means that people all over the world will be able to watch me using a thousand acres of the Cotswolds to make thousands of tons of beer and bread and vegetable oil and lamb chops and jumpers.

“Of course to be a farmer you have to be an agronomist, a businessman, a politician, an accountant, a vet and a mechanic.

“And I’m none of those things. I don’t even know what agronomist means.”

Georgia Brown, director of European Originals at Amazon Studios, said: “Jeremy is one of Britain’s finest exports and I think I speak for the entire nation when I say I can’t wait to see what will happen when he turns his usually petrol-covered hands to life on a working farm.

“We’re excited to bring this latest UK-produced Amazon Original series to Prime Video viewers around the world next year. Wishing you lots of luck Jeremy… what could possibly go wrong?”

Clarkson will again work alongside former Top Gear producer Andy Wilman, who will be senior producer on his farming series.

