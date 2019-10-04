Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk remembers French bulldog Bruley following his death

The furry companion from the show had been suffering from heart problems.

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk has paid tribute to French bulldog Bruley, who appeared in the Netflix series, following his death.

The charismatic dog had been suffering from heart problems, his owner said on his official Instagram account, where his death was announced.

Alongside a photograph of himself and Bruley on Instagram, Berk wrote: “RIP my furry little friend. You brought joy to so many with your jump kisses, grunts and even your farts. You were the best little sidekick we could have had. You will be very missed by all including your mama @tinsely_ who my heart goes out to right now. I love YOU #bruleybru #queereye”.

A reply in the comments from Bruley’s Instagram said: “It’s no secret now. You were my favorite Uncle. Thank you for loving me and my mama.”

Bruley’s owner, TV producer Michelle Silva, announced his death saying he had “passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor”.

The post continued: “Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body.

“It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most. I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life”.

It went on: “Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here”.

Queer Eye’s official Twitter account also remembered Bruley.

RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on 🦴💖 pic.twitter.com/gL4bf4RCGp — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) October 3, 2019

A tweet said: “RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy. We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on.”

Queer Eye presenter Antoni Porowski shared a message on his Instagram stories, writing: “Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one” followed by a heart emoji.

© Press Association 2019