Sir Rod Stewart serenades couple on big day after Thomas Cook collapse

4th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

He surprised the pair with an acoustic performance of Have I Told You Lately.

Rod Stewart in Concert – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sir Rod Stewart serenaded a couple after their wedding day was nearly ruined by the Thomas Cook collapse.

Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison, from Liverpool, thought they would not be able to tie the knot at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

The famous hotel and casino stepped in to fly the couple and their guests to Sin City.

Sir Rod, 74, surprised the couple after the ceremony with an acoustic performance of Have I Told You Lately.

The Maggie May singer has a residency at Caesars Palace.

Aitchison wrote on Twitter: “So Rod Stewart just turned up at our wedding and sang to my wife!

“I can’t believe what has happened in the last week and this has just topped it off. Thank you Rod you’ve absolutely made our dream wedding you absolute legend.”

Sir Rod’s wife Penny Lancaster wrote on Instagram: “So proud of my husband as he helps make this couple’s special day even more special.

“Just when they thought their dream day was ruined when their Thomas Cook flights to Vegas were cancelled, Caesar’s Palace Hotel (where Rod has a residency) paid for alternative flights on Delta for them and their party and Rod surprised them by serenading Have I Told You lately’.”

© Press Association 2019

