Lost dog found after Adam Driver appeals for help finding it

4th Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Driver was filming in Brussels when the director’s dog got spooked and ran off.

Logan Lucky UK Premiere – London

Film star Adam Driver has helped find a dog lost in Brussels by making a video appeal.

While making a new movie in the Belgian capital, director Leos Carax’s dog Javelot was “spooked” by traffic and ran off, Driver said in the video.

The video was made in Parc Royal, where the dog had last been seen, with the actor standing in front of a poster of Javelot.

“It’s the third generation of the dog (Leos) has had the grandfather, the father and now Javelot,” Driver said.

Javelot, a nine-year-old, was like a member of the family to the film crew, the actor added.

Driver also offered an incentive to anyone who found the dog, saying: “We will put you in the movie, we will give you chocolate, we’ll christen your child, we will do anything as a way of saying thank you.”

CG Cinema, the upcoming film’s production company, later posted on Instagram that the dog had been found.

There has not yet been an announcement of the dog finder getting a film part, some chocolate or having a baby baptised by Driver.

Driver is co-starring alongside French actress Marion Cotillard in the musical Annette, directed by Carax.

Cotillard said on Instagram: “Nous avons retrouve Javelot. We have found Javelot!

“Merci! Thank You! Bedankt!”

