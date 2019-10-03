Drag Race UK viewers left in hysterics after Michelle Visage’s nose gaffe

The hugely popular show has made its UK debut.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK viewers were left in hysterics after judge Michelle Visage praised a contestant’s fake nose – only to be told it was real.

The first episode of the hugely popular show made its UK debut on Thursday night, with 10 queens sashaying across the stage.

Gothy Kendoll became the first to be eliminated after failing to impress the judges during a lip sync battle with fellow contestant Vinegar Strokes.

However, arguably the most memorable moment from the evening came when Visage – on the judging panel alongside RuPaul, Alan Carr and Andrew Garfield – mistakenly thought a contestant’s nose was fake.

During a round where the queens had to don Queen Elizabeth-inspired outfits, Visage told The Vivienne: “Your Queen look was fantastic, you’ve got prosthesis…” The Vivienne cut in: “I haven’t, this is my face.”

An uncomfortable Visage replied: “Stop it! That’s your nose? I don’t mean that rudely, so what you have is full face makeup on, with highlighter and there’s lighter contour but there’s no darker contour so I don’t ever see it like that.

“You have literally changed your entire face, by coming out here like that.”

Visage’s fellow judges cackled throughout the uncomfortable encounter, with Carr wearing a look of shock.

“Michelle, that’s her nose!” RuPaul shouted. Viewers reacted to the gaffe on Twitter.

Dying at Michelle not believing that is the Vivienne’s real nose😂 #DragRaceUK — Ell (@EllennF_) October 3, 2019

Screaming at Michelle Visage mistaking one of the queens’ real noses for a prosthetic 😩😂 “that’s not your nose!” 🌚😂 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/bLDFmuuSJo — Kris (@Krissykins1) October 3, 2019

actually crying at alan carr’s reaction to michelle assuming the vivienne’s nose was prosthetics 😭 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/gFm9w4uhug — han✨ (@hanlrey) October 3, 2019

“Is that your nose” – the best sentence on the whole episode 😂 #DragRaceUK — Samual Munday (@SamualMunday) October 3, 2019

Oh how good was ep1 of @dragraceukbbc ? I love it!!!!! 💖💖💖Too early to pick a winner but can’t wait for next week. @michellevisage and her nose comment though 😱🤣😂🤣#RuPaul #DragRaceUK @AlanCarr — daisy lou (@lollipopdaisy) October 3, 2019

Michelle Visage trying to comprehend that The Vivienne’s nose is real #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/YHjebUQrDH — CaptainShivers🐾 🎃 (@Captain_Shivers) October 3, 2019

Drag Race is hugely popular in the US and has won RuPaul four consecutive Emmy Awards for his hosting.

Its 11 seasons have gained a cult following, with celebrity guest judges including Ariana Grande, Khloe Kardashian and Adam Lambert.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on BBC Three.

