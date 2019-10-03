Demi Lovato apologises for ‘offending anyone’ following Israel trip

3rd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The US pop star was baptised in the Jordan River.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has apologised for “offending anyone” after she travelled to Israel to be baptised in the country’s Jordan River.

The pop singer, 27, detailed her “absolutely magical” experience earlier this week, including a visit to the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem.

Lovato said the trip, which took in other holy sites around the city, had filled “the God-sized hole in my heart”.

I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel.  I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now.  Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul.  I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗

However, following her social media posts gushing about her visit to Israel, former Disney Channel star Lovato was criticised online for praising the country as it is involved in a dispute over contested land with Palestine.

Lovato has now responded to the backlash, saying she is “extremely frustrated” by the controversy and she never intended to make a political statement.

“I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone,” Lovato wrote on Instagram.

“With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention.”

Lovato said she was unaware the trip could result in criticism. “This was meant to be a spiritual experience for me, NOT A POLITICAL STATEMENT,” Lovato wrote.

“Now I realise it hurt people and for that I’m sorry.”

The singer add she is “sorry I’m not more educated, and sorry for thinking this trip was just a spiritual experience”.

She finished the message by writing: “I love my fans, all of them, from all over the world.”

Israel is often at the centre of celebrity calls for a boycott.

Earlier this year high-profile British figures including Vivienne Westwood, Peter Gabriel, Roger Waters and Mike Leigh signed a letter calling for the BBC to cancel its coverage of the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Tel Aviv.

© Press Association 2019

