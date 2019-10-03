Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter welcomes second child

3rd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

He announced the news on Twitter.

Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball – Day Two Show – London

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has welcomed his second child with wife Lauren Kitt.

The couple’s daughter arrived on Wednesday, the pop star said in a tweet.

Carter and Kitt, who married in 2014, already have a son, three-year-old Odin.

Confirming news of the new arrival, Carter tweeted: “10-2-19 my wife and I received the most beautiful gift a Father and Mother could ever ask for.

“We are overjoyed to announce that we welcomed into our family and this world a healthy beautiful baby girl. She came back to us.”

He added: “God is real!! #family #rainbowbaby #battleborn.”

Carter, 39, and Kitt, 36, announced they were expecting in May, eight months after revealed Kitt had suffered a miscarriage.

“God give us peace during this time,” Carter tweeted at the time, revealing that the baby was a girl.

“I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heart broken.”

The build-up to the birth of the couple’s second child has not been without incident.

Carter announced last month he had obtained a restraining order against his younger brother Aaron, also a pop star, alleging he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

Carter has been part of chart-topping boy band Backstreet Boys since 1993.

