Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter welcomes second child

He announced the news on Twitter.

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has welcomed his second child with wife Lauren Kitt.

The couple’s daughter arrived on Wednesday, the pop star said in a tweet.

Carter and Kitt, who married in 2014, already have a son, three-year-old Odin.

Confirming news of the new arrival, Carter tweeted: “10-2-19 my wife and I received the most beautiful gift a Father and Mother could ever ask for.

10-2-19 my wife and I received the most beautiful gift a Father and Mother could ever ask for. We are overjoyed to announce that we welcomed into our family and this world a healthy beautiful baby girl. She came back to us 🌈God is real!! #family #rainbowbaby #battleborn — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) October 3, 2019

“We are overjoyed to announce that we welcomed into our family and this world a healthy beautiful baby girl. She came back to us.”

He added: “God is real!! #family #rainbowbaby #battleborn.”

Carter, 39, and Kitt, 36, announced they were expecting in May, eight months after revealed Kitt had suffered a miscarriage.

“God give us peace during this time,” Carter tweeted at the time, revealing that the baby was a girl.

“I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heart broken.”

The build-up to the birth of the couple’s second child has not been without incident.

Carter announced last month he had obtained a restraining order against his younger brother Aaron, also a pop star, alleging he threatened to kill his pregnant wife and unborn child.

Carter has been part of chart-topping boy band Backstreet Boys since 1993.

© Press Association 2019