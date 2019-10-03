The greatest shade from the launch of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Tensions are rising as the hit US show makes its British debut.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has made its UK debut and the claws are out.

Ten drag queens are competing to be crowned the first British Drag Race winner – and secure a Hollywood TV deal.

While the queens hurled insults at each other during the premiere on BBC Three, it was the judges, including guests Alan Carr and Andrew Garfield, who threw the most shade.

Here is the greatest shade from the launch of Drag Race UK.

Gothy Kendoll and Scaredy Kat (Ian West/PA)

– Divina de Campo after 19-year-old Scaredy Kat won the first challenge:

“Scaredy Kat is the winner? She just got birthed. What is this about?”

Mama Ru's in search of the UK's very first drag race superstar. Prepare for the ride of your life!@BBCThree's #DragRaceUK lands Thursday 3rd October from 8pm. Only on iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/vF8UYVPl91 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 19, 2019

– Alan Carr on Gothy Kendoll’s Leicester-inspired outfit:

“When she came out in that first outfit as the tiger, she looked like an estate agent who has gone to Regent’s Park Zoo and said ‘Can you face paint my face for 50p?’ Then she has gone back into work and gone ‘What do you think of my face, girls?’ Roar?”

Andrew Garfield (BBC/PA)

– Andrew Garfield on Cheryl Hole’s Queen Elizabeth-inspired outfit:

“She takes the man out of Olivia Colman.”

Vinegar Strokes (Ian West/PA)

– RuPaul on Cheryl Hole’s Queen Elizabeth look:

“Not having a handbag was a very big assault on the legend of Queen Elizabeth. Even people from Pacoima, California, would know to put a handbag on Queen Elizabeth.”

Michelle Visage (BBC/PA)

– Alan Carr on Vinegar Strokes’ River Thames-inspired outfit:

“I just thought that, with all the things in London, you go for the opening scene of EastEnders. You know what I mean?”

– Alan Carr on Vinegar Strokes’ second look, based on Queen Elizabeth’s 1970s style:

“When you see photos of the Queen in the ’70s it’s proper out there. She could be slut dropping in Studio 54 with those bold threads.”

© Press Association 2019