Anton Du Beke to channel his inner Mr Incredible for Strictly’s Movie Week

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals will kick off the show’s Movie Week with a routine inspired by Disney Pixar’s hit superhero animation The Incredibles.

In a sneak peak, Anton Du Beke, Katya Jones, Janette Manrara and AJ Pritchard suit up in the film’s famous red skin-tight suits and strike a dramatic pose.

Anton Du Beke as Mr Incredible (BBC/PA)

Fan favourite Du Beke flexes his biceps as Mr Incredible while Jones takes on the role of Elastigirl, the super-stretchy matriarch.

Pritchard stars as Dash, their superfast eldest son while Manrara is Violet, their daughter who was born with the ability to turn invisible and create force fields.

Katya Jones as Elastigirl (BBC/PA)

The group dance will start Saturday’s episode of the hit BBC One show, a week after Olympic rower James Cracknell became the first star to crash out of the competition.

Movie Week will see the celebrities dance to famous film songs.

AJ Pritchard as Dash (BBC/PA)

Mike Bushell will channel Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum as he dances to The Weather Girls’ classic 1982 hit It’s Raining Men, which was used in Magic Mike, a film about male strippers.

Songs from films including Moana, Aladdin, Austin Powers and Batman Forever will also be used during the episode.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

