Kylie Jenner speaks out over Travis Scott split reports

3rd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence on reports she has split with Travis Scott, saying daughter Stormi is their “priority”.

The couple are said to have recently ended their more than two-year relationship and Jenner, 22, appeared to confirm the news on Twitter.

She said they are on “great terms”, adding: “Our main focus right now is Stormi.”

Cosmetics entrepreneur Jenner said: “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

She also moved to dismiss reports she had met with ex-boyfriend Tyga, after she was seen at the same Los Angeles recording studio as the rapper.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she said.

“There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Jenner and chart-topping rapper Scott, 28, have been dating since meeting at the Coachella music festival in April 2017, and welcomed daughter Stormi in February last year.

They were last seen together at the premiere for the musician’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, in August.

The family posed together on the red carpet.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes
See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes

These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter
These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Muffs lead singer Kim Shattuck dies at the age of 56

The Muffs lead singer Kim Shattuck dies at the age of 56
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need
Highland Fling: My journey through remote Scotland with no modern equipment

Highland Fling: My journey through remote Scotland with no modern equipment
Highland Fling: My journey through remote Scotland with no modern equipment

7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October