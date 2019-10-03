Catherine Tyldesley addresses disappointing samba on Strictly

The former Coronation Street actress scored just 19.

Catherine Tyldesley has said there are things she would change about her disappointing samba on last week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The soap star, 36, danced to Let the Groove Get In by Justin Timberlake but scored only 19 out of 40 from the judges.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, she told stand-in host Gethin Jones: “There were things I would change. I found the samba really difficult. I loved the choreography.

“He (professional partner Johannes Radebe) killed it. But there were a few things that I wish that I could do again.

“Because in dress rehearsal, we smashed it. We smashed it. But in that moment, it’s whatever happens.”

Jones, who is standing in for Zoe Ball while she is ill with the flu, told viewers: “Zoe is still not feeling 100% so you’ve got me again today.”

Tyldesley also addressed Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of her dance.

Catherine Tyldesley with her dance partner Johannes Radebe (BBC/PA)

The judge, known for his acerbic comments, told her on Saturday night: “It felt more like salsa than samba.”

Radebe defended Tyldesley, saying, “Look, I understand. That is his personal take on it…” before she jumped in to finish the sentence, adding: “But it was wrong.”

Asked what she found the most hard, she replied: “All of it.”

She added: “The timing because the beat changes, that’s what I was struggling with. Sometimes I hit it and sometimes I didn’t.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

