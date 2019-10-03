Catherine Tyldesley addresses disappointing samba on Strictly

3rd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The former Coronation Street actress scored just 19.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Catherine Tyldesley has said there are things she would change about her disappointing samba on last week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The soap star, 36, danced to Let the Groove Get In by Justin Timberlake but scored only 19 out of 40 from the judges.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, she told stand-in host Gethin Jones: “There were things I would change. I found the samba really difficult. I loved the choreography.

“He (professional partner Johannes Radebe) killed it. But there were a few things that I wish that I could do again.

“Because in dress rehearsal, we smashed it. We smashed it. But in that moment, it’s whatever happens.”

Jones, who is standing in for Zoe Ball while she is ill with the flu, told viewers: “Zoe is still not feeling 100% so you’ve got me again today.”

Tyldesley also addressed Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of her dance.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Catherine Tyldesley with her dance partner Johannes Radebe (BBC/PA)

The judge, known for his acerbic comments, told her on Saturday night: “It felt more like salsa than samba.”

Radebe defended Tyldesley, saying, “Look, I understand. That is his personal take on it…” before she jumped in to finish the sentence, adding: “But it was wrong.”

Asked what she found the most hard, she replied: “All of it.”

She added: “The timing because the beat changes, that’s what I was struggling with. Sometimes I hit it and sometimes I didn’t.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October
7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

Highland Fling: My journey through remote Scotland with no modern equipment

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…

A world without lions is unimaginable. These beautiful photographs explain why…
The Muffs lead singer Kim Shattuck dies at the age of 56

The Muffs lead singer Kim Shattuck dies at the age of 56
5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need
See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes

See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes
See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes

These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter