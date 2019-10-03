Twitter removes Donald Trump’s Nickelback tweet following copyright complaint

3rd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The doctored Nickelback music video clip was directed at former vice president Joe Biden.

Trump Tweet Nickelback

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former vice president Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint.

It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2015 music video Photograph, showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Mr Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump
President Donald Trump has had a tweet deleted (Evan Vucci/AP)

Mr Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticised Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Mr Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Mr Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said on Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorised representatives”.

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

© Press Association 2019

