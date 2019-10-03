Health and safety of programme participants our highest priority, says ITV

The issue of aftercare has been in the spotlight after the deaths of participants on Jeremy Kyle’s show and Love Island.

The “health and safety” of programme participants is ITV’s “highest priority”, the broadcaster’s director of television has said.

The issue of aftercare has been in the spotlight following the deaths of Jeremy Kyle participant Steve Dymond and former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

ITV has shared with producers its best practice guidelines on supporting the physical and mental health of participants.

Director of television Kevin Lygo said: “The health and safety of everyone who takes part in our programmes is our highest priority.

The pressures on people entering the public eye by appearing in ITV shows have “evolved”, he said, from “media and social media interest”.

He added: “We need to ensure those people are aware of the implications – both positive and negative – that appearing on TV can lead to, so they can make an informed decision on their participation.”

ITV Studios has already introduced refreshed processes and guidance to manage and support the mental health and wellbeing of programme participants before, during and after production.

ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show in May.

The broadcaster previously announced an enhanced duty of care process for Love Island contestants, including a minimum of eight therapy sessions.

