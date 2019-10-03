Dame Helen Mirren: I won’t be joining The Crown

Olivia Colman will appear as the Queen in series three and four.

Dame Helen Mirren has poured cold water on the suggestion that she could play the Queen in TV drama The Crown.

The Oscar-winning star, 74, took on the role of the monarch in The Queen film as well as on stage in The Audience.

Peter Morgan, who created The Crown and penned The Queen, has said that while he has not yet discussed the possibility with Dame Helen, she is a fan of the Netflix show.

But Dame Helen dismissed the suggestion that she could take over the starring role of the monarch after Olivia Colman completes her turn.

“I don’t think so. A lot of people are wonderful,” the British actress told ITV show Lorraine.

“Claire (Foy) I thought was brilliant, I know that Olivia is going to be.

“It’s more interesting when you see other portraits.

“It builds up a much more interesting picture than someone just coming back and doing (it).”

Colman will star in The Crown in series three and four, taking over from Foy as the royal.

The new episodes will cover the period from 1964 to 1977 and feature Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh, while Helena Bonham Carter is Princess Margaret.

Dame Helen spoke after recently being pictured at her “darling” friend Victoria Beckham’s fashion show.

“I’ve always loved her clothes,” the Catherine The Great actress said, before adding: “I’ve never been able to fit into them.

“But she’s really changing. I think now she’s being a little kinder to people like me.”

