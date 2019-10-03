Camila Cabello spills beans on her feelings for Shawn Mendes

The former Fifth Harmony star said she is ‘pretty happy’ with her rumoured boyfriend.

Camila Cabello has told of her feelings for Shawn Mendes, saying that she does “really, really love him a lot”.

The music stars, whose duet Senorita has been a number one hit this summer, are reported to have started dating earlier this year, although they have yet to officially confirm their relationship status.

Asked what it was like working together on the song, Cabello told Capital Breakfast: “Well it was so fun! You know, we’ve been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn’t…

I'm not crying at what @Camila_Cabello just said… There's dust in my eyes. Love-shaped dust. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NJ0myublSx — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 3, 2019

“There was a period where we didn’t hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before – I Know What You Did Last Summer – which was when we got really close.

“This was just like we were like ‘oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out!”

The Cuban-American pop star added: “Yeah. Yeah, we’re pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot.”

There has been plenty of speculation about their romance in recent months, and Cabello, 22, and Mendes, 21, have done nothing to ease the rumours.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (PA)

They are said to have started dating in June, around the release of Senorita.

They have been pictured together throughout the summer and took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August for a steamy performance.

In September, things reached fever pitch when they kissed on stage at Mendes’ concert in Toronto.

However, responding to criticism about their kissing style, the pair poked fun at their fans with a video, showing them kissing in a bizarre manner.

Mendes told his 52 million Instagram followers: “So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and it looks weird, how we kiss like fish.

“We just want to show you how we really kiss.”

They then began an exaggerated form of kissing, licking each other’s faces, before falling about laughing.

