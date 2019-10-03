Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Visage: I take the judges’ comments on board

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star is partnered with Giovanni Pernice on the BBC One show.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Michelle Visage says she is having “fun” being put through her paces on the TV show.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge will be dancing the quickstep on Saturday night’s movie week with Giovanni Pernice.

“It’s definitely different for a 51-year-old woman than it is for a 19-year-old kid, put it that way,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain of signing up as a contestant on the BBC One show.

'You're born naked and the rest is drag.'@michellevisage explains why gender bears no relevance in the world of drag, as Ru Paul's Drag Race hits screens in the UK tonight.#GMB| #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/Q5J4mg3vi4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 3, 2019

“But it’s so much fun, really fun.”

The US star said she is comfortable being critiqued, even though she is the one used to doing the judging on TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“For me, I knew going into this I was going to be judged,” she said.

“When I judge people, I try to give people the best advice I can, so they can use it, come back and get better at their craft.

“So when I’m being judged, I know going into this I want to use the critique and be better the next week.”

Visage, who has notched up second place on the leaderboard, said of the feedback she has received so far: “So far so good but it’s only week two so I’m sure that will change at some point!”

The star is not suffering from nerves.

“I’m a singer so I tour a lot. I’m a born entertainer… What I’m not is a dancer but once the cameras and lights go, I like to light up so it’s just remembering (the steps).”

© Press Association 2019