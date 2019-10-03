Green Day pay tribute after death of The Muffs’ Kim Shattuck

The singer was diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS two years ago.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has paid tribute to Kim Shattuck, the co-founder and lead singer of punk band The Muffs, who has died at the age of 56.

Shattuck, who also contributed to the bands Pixies and NOFX, died two years after being diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS.

Armstrong wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news about Kim. She was always so cool and tough.

“All my interactions with her were great. She was one of my favorite song writers.

“When we recorded dookie we listened to the first Muffs record constantly. We will hear that rock n roll scream from heaven.”

Shattuck’s husband, Kevin Sutherland, announced her death on social media.

He said: “This morning, the love of my life passed peacefully in her sleep after a two-year struggle with ALS.

“I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce, creative spirit.”

Shattuck co-founded The Muffs in Southern California in 1991.

The band were known for hits including Lucky Guy and Sad Tomorrow, as well as their cover of Kim Wilde’s Kids In America, which featured on the soundtrack of 1995 comedy Clueless.

Kim Shattuck with Pixies in 2013 – (L to R) Black Francis, Kim Shattuck, David Lovering and Joey Santiago (Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP)

The Muffs members Roy McDonald and Ronnie Barnett said in a statement: “We are very sorry to announce the passing of our bandmate and dear friend Kim Shattuck.

“Besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extrordinaire (sic), Kim was a true force of nature. While battling ALS Kim produced our last album, overseeing every part of the record from tracking to artwork.

“She was our best friend and playing her songs was an honour. Goodbye Kimba. We love you more than we could ever say.”

Shattuck’s death comes weeks before The Muffs were due to release No Holiday, their first album in five years.

