This Morning ‘to be extended by 30 minutes’ as ITV plugs gap left by Jeremy Kyle

The controversial show was axed earlier this year following the death of a participant.

This Morning is reportedly being extended by 30 minutes as ITV looks to plug the hole left by the cancelled Jeremy Kyle Show.

The popular daytime programme, fronted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, will air half an hour earlier, from 10am to 12.30pm, according to the Mirror.

Lorraine Kelly’s Lorraine will reportedly shift to the later time of 9am, while Good Morning Britain will begin at 6.30am.

This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, is reportedly being extended by 30 minutes (David Parry/PA)

An ITV spokesman said: “We will announce our plans in due course.”

The shake-up comes after Kyle’s controversial programme was axed in May following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

The 63-year-old died about a week after failing a love-cheat lie-detector test.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was one of ITV’s most popular daytime programmes; however it attracted criticism throughout its 14-year run.

Critics, including MPs, argued that it exploited its participants, who were often shown to have failed lie detectors over personal matters, including infidelity.

Jeremy Kyle’s controversial show was axed following the death of a participant (Mike Egerton/PA)

ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall announced in May that the show had been officially cancelled following Mr Dymond’s death.

She said in a statement: “The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

