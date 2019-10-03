The Muffs lead singer Kim Shattuck dies at the age of 56

She had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS.

Kim Shattuck, the co-founder and lead singer of punk band The Muffs, has died at the age of 56, the band has said.

Shattuck, who also contributed to bands the Pixies and NOFX, died two years after being diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease ALS.

Her husband Kevin Sutherland announced the news on social media.

He said: “This morning, the love of my life passed peacefully in her sleep after a two-year struggle with ALS.

“I am the man I am today because of her. She will live with all of us through her music, our shared memories and in her fierce, creative spirit.”

Shattuck co-founded The Muffs in Southern California in 1991.

The band was known for hits including Lucky Guy and Sad Tomorrow, as well as their cover of Kim Wilde’s Kids In America, which featured on the soundtrack of 1995 comedy Clueless.

The Muffs’ surviving members Roy McDonald and Ronnie Barnett said in a statement: “We are very sorry to announce the passing of our bandmate and dear friend Kim Shattuck.

“Besides being a brilliant songwriter, rocking guitarist and singer/screamer extrordinaire (sic), Kim was a true force of nature. While battling ALS Kim produced our last album, overseeing every part of the record from tracking to artwork.

“She was our best friend and playing her songs was an honour. Goodbye Kimba. We love you more than we could ever say.”

Shattuck’s death comes weeks before The Muffs were due to release No Holiday, their first album in five years.

