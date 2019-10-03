Phoebe Waller-Bridge refuses to put down her Emmys in Saturday Night Live promo

The actress and writer is hosting the long-running US comedy show.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge refuses to put down her newly won Emmy Awards in a teaser for her Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting debut.

The writer and actress won three Emmys for her work on critically acclaimed sitcom Fleabag last month, including the prize for outstanding comedy actress.

Waller-Bridge is hosting long-running US comedy show SNL on Saturday, where she will be joined by musical guest Taylor Swift.

We’re so excited to have Phoebe Waller-Bridge here this week with her three co-hosts….her Emmys! pic.twitter.com/DregBdem40 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2019

Ahead the show, the Londoner took part in a promotional video and poked fun at herself for not being able to put down the Emmys, the most prestigious awards in US TV.

She is seen wandering the SNL studios in New York while clutching her awards, demanding someone tips water in her mouth during an ideas meeting and waiting an age for someone to push the lift button.

Waller-Bridge is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood and has just finished working on the script for upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

SNL returned for its 45th season last week, with actor Woody Harrelson on hosting duties and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge was the toast of Hollywood at the Emmys (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stranger Things star David Harbour fronts the show on October 12 alongside pop singer Camila Cabello, formerly of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

November 2 will see Kristen Stewart return for a second time as host, alongside an unconfirmed musical guest.

On December 21, comic and former cast member Eddie Murphy will return to host.

© Press Association 2019