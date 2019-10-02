Glastonbury 2020: 10 acts who could be on the bill

Glastonbury 2020 may be several months away, but the speculation about who might be on the bill has already started.

So far organisers have not confirmed any acts for next year, when the festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

However, the rumour mill has thrown up a few contenders.

– Sir Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Beatles star last played the Pyramid Stage in 2004 and recently hinted that he might be eyeing a return.

He said on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show that he was “starting to think” about performing at the event.

“It’s starting to become some sort of remote possibility,” he said.

– Madonna

Madonna (Ian West/PA)

The Queen of Pop was tipped to perform in 2019 and many fans now think she will be a headliner next year.

Back in 2017 it was reported that the festival had already signed up two acts for 2020 – and there is speculation that one of those performers may be Madonna.

– Spice Girls

Spice Girls (Andrew Timms/PA)

The Girl Power group are in the mix after their comeback tour.

Victoria Beckham did not join the others for the series of gigs but Mel B has hinted that Beckham could join them on stage if they play Glastonbury.

She told Channel 4’s The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan: “Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum’s summer party and Victoria was there, and she did actually mention to my mum that she would love to Glastonbury next year.

“So I can say that. Unless my mum is lying!”

– Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (PA)

The US superstar has several dates lined up for 2020, but some fans have said there are gaps in her schedule which could be being reserved for Glastonbury.

She is also a favourite with the bookies – Sky Bet are offering odds of 4/6 that the singer will headline the Pyramid Stage.

– Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The rock band are thought to be among the most likely headliners for next year’s event.

Drummer Mick Fleetwood added fuel to the fire when he hinted that it was on the cards during a performance earlier this year.

According to fans at the show, Fleetwood teased that the band “had a big field to play”.

– Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

As one of the biggest pop stars of the moment, Grande could be a possibility.

The singer’s Sweetener World Tour is due to end in December, which could leave her free to grace the stage at Glastonbury in June.

– Foals

Foals (Yui Mok/PA)

Foals are a favourite at festivals and have already performed at Glastonbury on several occasions.

Their secret set this year went down a storm with fans and has sparked speculation that they might be among the line-up again.

– Sir Elton John

Sir Elton John (David Jensen/PA)

The Rocketman has announced his retirement from touring and some people have suggested that a headlining set at Glastonbury would be the perfect send-off.

– The 1975

Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald of the band The 1975 (Matt Crossick/PA)

The English pop rock band have plenty of festival experience, with sets at Reading and Coachella under their belts, and are a good fit for Glastonbury.

Plus Matthew Healy once said during an interview that he predicted the group would be at the festival in 2020.

– Led Zeppelin

Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin (Andrew Stuart/PA)

The rock band have yet to play Glastonbury and organiser Emily Eavis has previously said it would be great to sign them up.

However, it has been years since the group last performed a show together.

© Press Association 2019