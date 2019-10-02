Three charged with providing drugs that killed rapper Mac Miller

Cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death last year.

US prosecutors say three men arrested during the investigation into rapper Mac Miller’s deadly overdose last year have now been charged with providing the drugs that killed him.

A grand jury indictment unsealed in Los Angeles accuses the men of conspiring and distributing cocaine and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that caused Miller’s death last year.

They were previously charged with drug-related offences and did not face the allegation that their drugs led to Miller’s death.

