Gwendoline Christie turns heads at BFI London Film Festival opening gala

2nd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The actress stars in The Personal History Of David Copperfield.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie turned heads as she arrived at the premiere of The Personal History Of David Copperfield in a show-stopping dress.

The Game Of Thrones star captured everyone’s attention as she walked the carpet in the fashion forward white gown, which featured wavy sleeves and an ombre design that saw it change to red as it got closer to the floor.

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie (Ian West/PA)

The actress wore her hair pulled back from her face, and red heels completed the striking look.

The screening, at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, opened the BFI London Film Festival.

Christie was joined by fellow cast members such as Dev Patel and Rosalind Eleazar, who was elegant in black.

Dev Patel
Dev Patel (Ian West/PA)
Rosalind Eleazar
Rosalind Eleazar (Ian West/PA)

Aimee Kelly stood out in a blue ruffled outfit, while Morfydd Clark, who also stars in the film, wore a floor-length pink dress with a large frill going from one shoulder to the floor.

Aimee Kelly
Aimee Kelly (Ian West/PA)
Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield was written and directed by Armando Iannucci, and also stars Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tutankhamun collection heads to London before last ever UK exhibit

7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October
7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes
See all of Meghan’s best outfits from South Africa, as the royal tour concludes

Countdown’s Susie Dent on the joy of dogs, words, and a good, sweaty spin session

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Timothee Chalamet, Keira Knightley and Robert De Niro among stars of LFF

Timothee Chalamet, Keira Knightley and Robert De Niro among stars of LFF
As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly take a break – their best style moments as a couple

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reportedly take a break – their best style moments as a couple
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Video: A woman pretended to be a model on the Chanel catwalk and Gigi Hadid did not approve

Video: A woman pretended to be a model on the Chanel catwalk and Gigi Hadid did not approve
Video: A woman pretended to be a model on the Chanel catwalk and Gigi Hadid did not approve

Tutankhamun collection heads to London before last ever UK exhibit