The X Factor: Celebrity unveils trailer and announces air date

2nd Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger will join Simon Cowell on the judging panel.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has said his credibility is at stake with The X Factor: Celebrity, and that he risks looking like “a total idiot”.

The show will see 15 all-star acts compete to impress judges Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger in an attempt to win a record deal – with Martin Bashir, Ricki Lake, Brendan Cole and several Love Islanders taking part.

A trailer for the show has now been released, along with the news that it will debut on ITV on October 12.

Cowell is seen saying: “My credibility is at stake.

“If it doesn’t work I look like a total idiot!”

Cole will be teamed up with actor Jeremy Edwards to make up the group Cole and Edwards, while reality stars Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker will form The Islanders.

Professional rugby players Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis will make up the group Try Star.

Other contestants include The Chase star Jenny Ryan, Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye and Glee actor Kevin McHale.

The X Factor: Celebrity launches on ITV on October 12 at 8.35pm.

© Press Association 2019

