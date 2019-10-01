Story inspired by Brexit and folklore wins BBC National Short Story Award

1st Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Jo Lloyd has claimed the annual prize.

6996b278-1beb-4e99-84c4-b13d08b40a86

A work weaving Brexit and folklore has won the BBC National Short Story Award.

Jo Lloyd has been praised for her tale The Invisible, and has won the £15,000 annual cash prize.

Her story blends the historical with the topical, exploring themes of social division.

Jo Lloyd – winner of the BBC National Short Story Award 2019 (BBC)

She was picked as the winner from an all-female shortlist cut down from around 900 entries.

Chair of judges, and BBC Radio 4 broadcaster Nikki Bedi said: “The Invisible was the unanimous winner and we all found many and different things to love and admire in it.

“The story is unplaceable but deeply resonant. The Invisible’s themes touch on wealth and class, what can be seen and not seen, and what’s precious and what should be valued in the world.

“You will read, and re-read it, and be richer every time.”

Lloyd hails from South Wales, and her story follows a community in 18th century Caernarvonshire, and fantastical claims of an invisible mansion.

The writer was presented with the prize of £15,000 at a ceremony at Broadcasting House, with the news announced on the BBC’s front row.

BBC National Short Story Award with Cambridge University has been running for 14 years.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Flower power: 5 of the best dark floral dresses for autumn
Flower power: 5 of the best dark floral dresses for autumn

7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday
7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

Sir Lenny Henry: ‘I do wish I had stood up to racism more’

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Sizzling hot or super mild? Here’s how to grow chillies – and match the right chilli to the right dish

Sizzling hot or super mild? Here’s how to grow chillies – and match the right chilli to the right dish
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Show your support with 9 of the best beauty products

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Show your support with 9 of the best beauty products
International Coffee Day: 14 signs you’re extremely addicted to coffee

International Coffee Day: 14 signs you’re extremely addicted to coffee
A day in the life of the master distiller behind Sipsmith London Dry Gin

A day in the life of the master distiller behind Sipsmith London Dry Gin
A day in the life of the master distiller behind Sipsmith London Dry Gin

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre