Seventh baker sent home from The Great British Bake Off

Priya has been sent home from The Great British Bake Off after being bested by the show’s emerging star.

Steph continued her high standards by being named star baker for the third time in the series.

Priya has struggled with her timing throughout, but was sent home after finally managing the clock.

Priya has left The Great British Bake Off (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

The marketing consultant did not impress with her meringue, and came last in the technical for her Verrines, billed as “one of the most complex technical challenges that the Bake Off has ever seen”.

Her showstopper could not save her from the exit, but Priya said her dream came true by being given a chance in the famous tent, after quitting her corporate job to pursue her passions.

She said after the show: “I have learned so much. It’s felt like such a privilege to be in the tent.

“Just a year ago I was kind of a bit stuck, and I thought I am just going to do the things I enjoy.”

She added: “I hope my experience inspires other people to pursue their passions.

“I left a corporate job after a decade and didn’t know where to start, so I simply started with the things that I love to do and I’d say it’s worked out pretty well.”

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were not impressed with the signatures challenge which kicked off Dessert Week, after several contestants failed to master their meringues.

Priya was criticised for her unappealing “mauve” icing.

The coveted Hollywood handshake was not given to the week’s star baker Steph – winning for the third time in the series – but the judge described her showstopper bombe dessert as “perfection”.

