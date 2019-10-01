How much money did Matt Damon lose by turning down lead role in Avatar?

Matt Damon has revealed that turning down the lead role in Avatar cost him 250 million US dollars (£204 million).

James Cameron offered the Hollywood star 10% of the profits from his 2009 science fiction epic if he accepted the part of Jake Sully.

However, the 48-year-old declined the offer, and the role went to Australian actor Sam Worthington, who also starred in the Clash Of The Titans remake and Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge.

Director James Cameron (Ian West/PA)

Avatar made 2.79 billion US dollars (£2.28 billion) at the worldwide box office, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars.

He told British GQ that Cameron invited him onto the film, but warned he could easily replace him with an unknown actor.

Speaking in conversation with Christian Bale, his co-star on forthcoming film Le Mans ’66, the actor said: “Jim Cameron offered me Avatar.

“And when he offered it to me, he goes: ‘Now, listen. I don’t need anybody. I don’t need a name for this, a named actor. If you don’t take this, I’m gonna find an unknown actor and give it to him, because the movie doesn’t really need you.’

Matt Damon and Christian Bale for GQ (Sam Jones/British GQ/PA)

He added: “I told (film-maker) John Krasinski this story when we were writing Promised Land. We’re writing this movie about fracking.

“We’re writing in the kitchen and we’re on a break and I tell him the story and he goes: ‘What?’

“And he stands up and he starts pacing in the kitchen. He goes: ‘OK. OK. OK. OK. OK.’

“He goes: ‘If you had done that movie, nothing in your life would be different. Nothing in your life would be different at all. Except that, right now, we would be having this conversation in space.’

“So, yeah. I’ve left more money on the table than any actor, actually.”

The Hollywood A-lister previously revealed he turned down Avatar due to a scheduling clash with his other films The Bourne Ultimatum and The Green Zone.

