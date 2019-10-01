I do, times two! Justin Bieber shares pictures from second wedding

1st Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The couple have already said ‘I do’, but held a second celebration at the weekend.

Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2015 – Sunday

Justin Bieber has shared photographs of him and wife Hailey from their second wedding.

The couple reportedly tied the knot for a second time at a ceremony held in South Carolina on Monday.

The Baby singer, 25, and 22-year-old Hailey (the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin), were first married in a secret ceremony in New York in September 2018.

View this post on Instagram

My bride is 🔥

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Bieber shared two pictures of the couple, who appear to be in a photo booth, with his 119 million Instagram followers.

Alongside the black and white picture, which are emblazoned with “The Biebers” and the date, he wrote: “My bride is…” followed by a flame emoji.

Hours earlier, he shared a photograph of the wedding present he gifted himself with: a swanky watch.

View this post on Instagram

Got my self a lil wedding gift … thanks @jadellebh

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Brooklyn Beckham was among the celebrities who commented on his new time piece, writing: “So lovely mate.”

Justin and Hailey were friends growing up.

They first started dating in 2016 but later split until May 2018 when they rekindled their romantic relationship.

Bieber previously dated singer Selena Gomez.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday
7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

International Coffee Day: 14 signs you’re extremely addicted to coffee

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

A day in the life of the master distiller behind Sipsmith London Dry Gin

A day in the life of the master distiller behind Sipsmith London Dry Gin
Video: A woman pretended to be a model on the Chanel catwalk and Gigi Hadid did not approve

Video: A woman pretended to be a model on the Chanel catwalk and Gigi Hadid did not approve
Sizzling hot or super mild? Here’s how to grow chillies – and match the right chilli to the right dish

Sizzling hot or super mild? Here’s how to grow chillies – and match the right chilli to the right dish
Sir Lenny Henry: ‘I do wish I had stood up to racism more’

Sir Lenny Henry: ‘I do wish I had stood up to racism more’
Sir Lenny Henry: ‘I do wish I had stood up to racism more’

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?