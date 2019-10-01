I do, times two! Justin Bieber shares pictures from second wedding

The couple have already said ‘I do’, but held a second celebration at the weekend.

Justin Bieber has shared photographs of him and wife Hailey from their second wedding.

The couple reportedly tied the knot for a second time at a ceremony held in South Carolina on Monday.

The Baby singer, 25, and 22-year-old Hailey (the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin), were first married in a secret ceremony in New York in September 2018.

Bieber shared two pictures of the couple, who appear to be in a photo booth, with his 119 million Instagram followers.

Alongside the black and white picture, which are emblazoned with “The Biebers” and the date, he wrote: “My bride is…” followed by a flame emoji.

Hours earlier, he shared a photograph of the wedding present he gifted himself with: a swanky watch.

Brooklyn Beckham was among the celebrities who commented on his new time piece, writing: “So lovely mate.”

Justin and Hailey were friends growing up.

They first started dating in 2016 but later split until May 2018 when they rekindled their romantic relationship.

Bieber previously dated singer Selena Gomez.

