Will Adele and Skepta get engaged before the end of next year?

The latest odds suggest there is a high chance the musical pair could make it official before the end of 2020.

Adele and Skepta are being tipped to get engaged before the end of next year following reports that they are dating.

The pair are believed to have been in regular contact since singer-songwriter Adele split from husband Simon Konecki in April, and she is also said to have celebrated with the grime star on a night out for his recent birthday.

The Sun reported that friends of the pair, who both hail from Tottenham in north London, are hoping they will end up “being a great couple one day”.

A source told the newspaper: “Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up. They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

“They’re spending more and more time together.”

Adele and Skepta have been friends for years, and in 2016 the Hello singer tweeted a picture of the Mercury Prize-winner along with the caption: “Tottenham Boy (love heart) #konnichiwa.”

He retweeted it and replied: “Love you.”

Bookmaker Coral is offering 3-1 odds for Adele, 31, and Skepta, 37, to get engaged by the end of 2020.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Reports suggest Adele and Skepta having been getting very close to each other following a series of dates and our odds are not ruling out the couple getting engaged in the near future.”

Adele and Simon Konecki split up earlier this year (Yui Mok/PA)

“We have also taken bets on the couple getting close to each other in the music studio by recording an unlikely duet together.”

The odds of them getting together for a musical collaboration are currently 5-1.

Adele announced her split from Konecki earlier this year, and she recently filed for divorce.

The pair have a six-year-old son, Angelo.

Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Adenuga, was previously romantically linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell, and last year became a father.

