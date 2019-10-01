You’re good-looking: Ukrainian leader woos Tom Cruise

1st Oct 19 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood star is scouting possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Ukraine Trump

Ukraine’s leader is not just trying to charm US President Donald Trump — he has now set his sights on Tom Cruise as well.

The Hollywood superstar is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Mr Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters on Monday night.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry (Evan Vucci/AP)

As Cruise walked in, Mr Zelenskiy said: “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said: “It pays the bills.”

Mr Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.

But the video excerpts included no mention of Mr Trump or the US impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.

© Press Association 2019

