R Kelly complains he can only see one girlfriend at a time in jail

1st Oct 19 | Entertainment News

Kelly is in jail in Chicago.

R Kelly

R Kelly’s lawyers say the hardships of being jailed include being able to see just one of two previous live-in girlfriends at a time.

They have asked the judge in the singer’s New York federal case to reconsider and grant him bail.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the request was filed Monday in New York, where Kelly is charged in a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

Kelly is detained in Chicago, where he faces similar charges.

Even if the New York judge grants bail, Kelly must also get the Chicago judge to agree to bail before he could be released.

Monday’s motion complained that only one person unrelated to Kelly can visit him at a time over 90 days.

So just one of the two young women who lived with him before he was jailed can visit during that period.

© Press Association 2019

Are your apples looking mouldy or diseased? Here’s how to prevent more damage