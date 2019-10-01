Rio Ferdinand: New wife Kate Wright was sent to us after all we’ve been through

The couple tied the knot on a clifftop in Turkey last Friday.

Rio Ferdinand has said he thinks Kate Wright was “sent” to him and his family as he praised his new wife following their wedding.

The former footballer and the reality TV star, who previously appeared in The Only Way Is Essex, tied the knot in an idyllic wedding ceremony in Turkey on Friday.

The couple have been in a relationship since 2017 following the death of Ferdinand’s wife Rebecca, who died in 2015 at the age of 34 after being diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright marry in Turkey (OK! magazine)

Ferdinand, 40, and Wright, 28, married in front of close friends and family at a five-star hotel in Turkey after three days of celebrations, with his daughter Tia, eight, acting as the maid of honour.

His sons Lorenz, 13, and Tate, 11, walked Wright halfway down the aisle.

Of seeing his bride for the first time, Ferdinand told OK! magazine: “Kate looked unbelievable, just so beautiful.

“Seeing her in her dress was just so emotional. It all became real and everything just came together for me at that moment.

“I genuinely feel like Kate was sent to us after what we have all been through, she came into our lives at the most perfect time.”

Wright said: “It’s lovely being Mrs Ferdinand. He’s my soulmate. It’s been an emotional journey for sure, but it’s all worth it.”

The couple said their vows on top of a cliff in front of a beautiful ocean backdrop, and Wright wore a figure-hugging lace gown with a sheer bodice and delicate detailing across the skirt.

Ferdinand wore a slick three-piece suit with a white shirt and dark tie.

The couple announced their engagement in Abu Dhabi last November after Ferdinand praised Wright for being a strong female figure in the lives of his children.

