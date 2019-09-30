Stars joined by their pets at Animal Hero Awards

The ceremony celebrates bravery and dedication in the animal world.

Bake Off star Candice Brown and Love Islanders Belle Hassan and Lucie Donlan were among the stars who were joined by their pets on the red carpet at the Animal Hero Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Grosvenor House hotel in London and hosted by husband and wife duo Steve Backshall and Helen Glover, celebrates bravery, dedication and resilience in the animal world.

Brown was among those who braved the rain for the event.

The TV star, who carried her dog up the carpet, was elegant in a blue ruffled dress with her hair pulled back.

Candice Brown (David Parry/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent star Ashleigh Butler attended with her dog Sully, who showed off his walking on his back legs trick to the delight of the crowd.

Ashleigh Butler and Sully (David Parry/PA)

Hassan stood out in a black dress covered in bright red flowers, while surfer Donlan showed off her curves in a form-fitting red gown.

Belle Hassan (David Parry/PA)

Lucie Donlan (David Parry/PA)

Their fellow Islanders Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins looked glamorous under an umbrella to keep off the rain, with Pritchard in a black tux and Higgins in a white outfit with a low back.

Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins (David Parry/PA)

Chris Packham also attended the awards, where he was due to be presented with an outstanding contribution gong.

© Press Association 2019