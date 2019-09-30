BBC urged to ‘learn the lessons’ as reversal of Naga Munchetty ruling welcomed

The ruling was reversed by Lord Hall.

Journalist and author Afua Hirsch has welcomed the decision to overturn the Naga Munchetty ruling, but asked: “How did this happen in the first place?”

The writer was one of several people who signed an open letter urging the BBC to reverse its decision, after its Executive Complaints Unit ruled that the BBC Breakfast host breached editorial guidelines when she condemned comments made by Donald Trump after he told female Democrats to “go back” to their own countries.

The decision has now been overturned after BBC director-general Lord Hall personally reviewed the case.

Hirsch responded on Twitter: “Good to see BBC has reversed its discriminatory decision, but 1. How did this happen in the first place? Full disclosure & accountability.

“2. Why did BBC mislead public in its response?

“3. Why does fear, frustration and differential treatment appear widespread among black staff?”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “No-one should be ‘impartial’ when it comes to racism, and @BBCNaga should never have been censured for her comments.

“Racist words and actions should be called out, as should racists.

“The BBC have finally made the right decision in overturning the ruling on this complaint.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who also signed the letter, tweeted: “A victory of sorts – now let’s hope they can learn the lessons.”

Tom Watson, deputy leader of the Labour Party, said it was “the right decision”.

“Calling out racism takes courage,” he tweeted.

“The ruling against Naga Munchetty was wrong and I hope the BBC reviews the process that led to it.”

