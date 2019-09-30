Justin Bieber thanks Baldwin’s parents for letting her marry ‘savage like me’

30th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple wed in September but are tying the knot again.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has thanked his wife Hailey Baldwin’s parents for letting her marry “a savage like me”.

The couple tied the knot in secret in New York in September 2018 but are set to celebrate with a religious second ceremony.

Ahead of their second wedding, the singer shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the pair when they were young.

“Me and the wife!” he said.

“And the in laws !! Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me.”

Bieber and Baldwin have known each other for several years and started dating in 2016.

They later split but rekindled their relationship in May 2018.

