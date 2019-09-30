The Beatles’ Abbey Road on course to top albums chart on 50th anniversary

30th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The acclaimed album first hit number one in October 1969.

Beatles pop-up

The Beatles’ famous Abbey Road album is on course to top the charts 50 years after it was first released.

The album, which emerged from the final recording sessions in which all of the Fab Four took part, stormed into the charts in October 1969, spending 17 weeks at number one.

Buoyed by the release of a 50th anniversary edition including unheard material, Abbey Road has stolen a lead of 12,000 chart sales over last week’s winner, Beatles fanatic Liam Gallagher.

50th anniversary of The Beatles Abbey Road photograph
Beatles fans cross Abbey Road in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Oasis singer Gallagher, 47, last week scored his second solo number one album, titled Why Me? Why Not., which he described as “biblical”.

Abbey Road’s album cover, showing John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison striding single file over the zebra crossing outside the north-west London studios, is one of the most widely recognised in music history.

In August fans of the Liverpool group flocked to the zebra crossing to mark the album’s five decade anniversary.

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher
Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher (Jacob King/PA))

Beatles lookalike band the Fab Four arrived in a replica of Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce car and fans posed for pictures on the spot during the gathering.

Elsewhere in the charts, Lewis Capaldi’s former number one album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent climbs to number three following his recent BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Symphony, according to the Official Charts Company.

South London collective D-Block Europe are on course for this week’s highest new entry with their new mixtape PTSD, starting at number four.

From a honey drink in Sochi to a salt disaster, these are Alissa Timoshkina’s food memories