Stranger Things renewed for fourth series

30th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Netflix has also signed the show’s creators to a multi-year film and series deal.

Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth series by Netflix.

The third series of the sci-fi horror – which stars Millie Bobby Brown – was released earlier this year and another season was expected to follow.

The streaming service has also signed the show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who are known as the Duffer Brothers, to a multi-year film and series deal.

The Duffer Brothers said they were “absolutely thrilled” to continue their relationship with Netflix, which they said “took a huge chance on us and our show – and forever changed our lives”.

“From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about,” they said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to tell many more stories together – beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!”

Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, said: “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love.

“We can’t wait to see what the Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

© Press Association 2019

