Glastonbury 2020: What happens after ticket registration?

The festival celebrates its 50th anniversary next year.

Music fans are already gearing up for Glastonbury 2020, despite the festival still being several months away.

Securing tickets for the event can be tricky, as it often sells out in minutes.

Competition is expected to be particularly fierce for next year’s event as it is the festival’s 50th anniversary.

People hoping to be there need to have registered by the deadline at 5pm on Monday September 30.

Glastonbury Festival 2020 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 3rd (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, Oct 6th (standard tickets). Info at https://t.co/8Bofq4rM96 #Glastonbury2020 pic.twitter.com/rld0LY5Gjs — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) September 12, 2019

So what happens next?

– When do tickets go on sale?

Coach and ticket packages will go on sale at 6pm on October 3.

Standard weekend tickets will then go on sale on October 6 at 9am.

– How much do tickets cost?

General admission tickets will cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

Tickets will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

You may book up to six tickets per transaction by paying a deposit of £50 per person, and the balance is due next April.

– Will there be a resale?

Fans who miss out this time will have another chance to book in the resale, when any returned tickets go back on sale.

The coach resale will take place on April 16 and the main resale will be on April 19.

– Can tickets be purchased elsewhere?

Festival bosses warn fans not to attempt to book tickets from third parties as they will not be allowed entrance with tickets from “bogus sellers”.

– Do we know who is performing?

The line-up has yet to be announced but, as always, there are plenty of rumours about who might be on stage.

Sir Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac and Sir Elton John are all thought to be possibilities.

– When is the festival?

The festival, at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, takes place from June 24 to 28.

