Dancing On Ice 2020 announces 11th celebrity contestant

30th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The series will see 12 celebrities take to the ice when it returns early in 2020.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 – London

Trisha Goddard has said she loves “physical stuff” as she became the 11th celebrity contestant confirmed for ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

The 61-year-old TV presenter appeared on Good Morning Britain to confirm she will be taking to the ice when the show returns early next year.

Good Morning Britain’s Health Star Awards – London
Trisha Goddard will compete in Dancing On Ice (PA)

She said in a statement: “I love physical stuff. Every day I bike ride, I weight train, I love any physical thing. I learnt to ski at 37, I learnt to roller blade at 42. I’m 62 in December. I thought ‘Why not?’”

Other celebrities confirmed for the show so far include Love Island star Maura Higgins, Michael Barrymore, Joe Swash and Steps star Ian “H” Watkins.

Magician Ben Hanlin, former professional footballer Kevin Kilbane and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini are also in the line-up.

They are further joined by soap actress Lisa George, Scottish Paralympic sprinter Libby Clegg and Diversity star Perri Kiely.

John Barrowman joins the judging panel following Jason Gardiner’s announcement in August that he will not return to the series.

Dancing on Ice 2018 Launch – London
Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are all returning to Dancing On Ice (PA)

He will be judging alongside Jayne Torvill, Christoper Dean and Ashley Banjo for the 2020 series.

TV duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also return to present the show.

