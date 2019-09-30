Brendan Cole, Ricki Lake and Love Island stars among X Factor: Celebrity line-up

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, talk show host Ricki Lake and journalist Martin Bashir will show off their singing skills as they compete against reality stars from Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex on the celebrity version of The X Factor.

The new version of the singing competition will see famous faces from the worlds of music, film, sport, television and social media battle it out in Los Angeles to reach the live shows in London.

They will be vying to impress judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh in an attempt to win a record deal.

Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell will judge the celebrities alongside Louis Walsh (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Cole will be teamed up with actor Jeremy Edwards to make up the group Cole and Edwards while reality stars Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker will form The Islanders.

Professional rugby players Thom Evans, Ben Foden and Levi Davis will make up the group Try Star.

CBBC presenters Max and Harvey will also show off the voices and will compete against social media influencers Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Wendii and Natalie, who make up V5.

Journalist Martin Bashir (Yui Mok/PA)

Bashir – who made headlines for his BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, and then his controversial documentary with Michael Jackson – and talk show host Lake will be joined in the overs category by The Chase star Jenny Ryan and Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye, while former TOWIE star turned country singer Megan McKenna will compete in the unders category.

She will be joined by model Hayley Hasselhoff, EastEnders actor Jonny Labey, Love Actually star Olivia Olson and Glee actor Kevin McHale.

The X Factor: Celebrity, hosted by Dermot O’Leary, is coming soon to ITV.

