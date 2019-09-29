Holly Willoughby shares rare snap of son on his birthday

29th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The TV star has three children.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby has shared a rare photo of her son as he turns five.

The picture posted on Instagram shows Chester admiring a red cake covered in sweets and lollipops.

“This beautiful boy turned 5 today… We love you Chester… so so much…” wrote the This Morning star.

The Chase presenter Bradley Walsh was among those to comment on the snap.

“Chester !!! Happy Berfs Cockle !! Save some of those MAOAMS for me,” wrote the star, who is teaming up with Willoughby for a festive TV special this year.

Willoughby has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin – Chester and daughter Belle, eight, and Harry, 10.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

How to make Kim-Joy’s Tangzhong cat buns
How to make Kim-Joy’s Tangzhong cat buns

This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks
This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks

Cartoonist Gerald Scarfe ‘almost embarrassed’ at exhibitions of his work

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Nation’s favourite hymn revealed on Songs Of Praise

Nation’s favourite hymn revealed on Songs Of Praise
Dame Helen Mirren scared to take on Catherine The Great role

Dame Helen Mirren scared to take on Catherine The Great role
Strictly Come Dancing sees ratings bump as competition hots up

Strictly Come Dancing sees ratings bump as competition hots up
Ricky Martin and husband expecting fourth child

Ricky Martin and husband expecting fourth child
Ricky Martin and husband expecting fourth child

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?