James Cracknell thanks ‘amazing’ Luba Mushtuk after Strictly exit

29th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The sports star was the first celebrity to get the boot.

Luba Mushtuk and James Cracknell

James Cracknell has thanked his “amazing” Strictly partner Luba Mushtuk after being eliminated from the competition, joking: “Sadly you’re not a miracle worker.”

The rower received his marching orders on Sunday after a dance-off against David James, becoming the first celebrity to be booted from the BBC show.

He was widely tipped to be eliminated after his jive with Mushtuk landed him at the bottom of the leaderboard with just three points.

Posting on Twitter and Instagram after the show, he said: “Thank u @LubaMushtuk for being an amazing partner/teacher/choreographer sadly you’re not a miracle worker.

“I’m no dancer (& knew it), I’ve always avoided things I know I’ll I’d be bad at, but I wanted that to stop.

“I had fun & learned a lot about myself thanks Luba.”

He added: “@bbcstrictly & the class of 2019, keep kicking a** gang!”

After the elimination, Mushtuk told Cracknell he had “inspired me every day”.

“I hope you inspire many more other people to start dancing,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

© Press Association 2019

