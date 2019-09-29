Strictly stars say goodbye to ‘legend’ James Cracknell

The rower was paired with Strictly professional Luba Mushtuk.

Strictly stars called James Cracknell a “gent” and a “legend” as he became the first celebrity to leave the competition.

The Olympic rower got the boot on Sunday night after losing to David James in the dance-off.

Cracknell – who signed up after splitting from his wife Beverley Turner – had been tipped for the chop after ending up at the bottom of the leaderboard with his partner Luba Mushtuk.

Fellow contestant Alex Scott posted on Instagram: “Gonna miss you @jamescracknell what a gent you are x.”

Saffron Barker, who made it through to the next week of the BBC show, said on Twitter: “Strictly reality has hit .. so sad to see James go.

“Really going to miss ya @jamescracknell !!

“Such a lovely guy, feel privileged to have met such a legend!”

Dancer Amy Dowden posted a heart emoji, while Nadiya Bychkova wrote: “Will miss you guys.”

Former Strictly pro James Jordan said he thought Cracknell – who fractured his skull and suffered a brain injury in a cycling accident in 2010 – did well “considering all he’s been through”.

However, Jordan was not impressed with either of the dance-off performances.

“Both performances were pretty painful to watch again however David manage to get the cape work right this time,” he tweeted.

“Also James waisted way to much time at the beginning of the routine although it looked like he had fun.

“James still did amazing considering all he’s been through.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

