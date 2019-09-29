Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas reveal gender of their baby

29th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The couple shared their news in a video on Instagram.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have announced that they are having a baby boy.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mecklenburgh revealed the sex of their first child in a video on Instagram.

The clip showed her reading the results to Thomas, who sat beside her expectantly.

“It’s a boy,” she said excitedly, as the actor shouted with joy and threw his arms in the air.

Appearing close to tears, he hugged Mecklenburgh.

“I knew it was a boy, I knew, I knew,” she said.

“You know what I just knew, it’s not a surprise to me.”

The couple have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Corrie from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June this year.

They announced in August that they were expecting a baby.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ricky Martin and husband expecting fourth child

Cartoonist Gerald Scarfe ‘almost embarrassed’ at exhibitions of his work
Cartoonist Gerald Scarfe ‘almost embarrassed’ at exhibitions of his work

How to make Kim-Joy’s Tangzhong cat buns
How to make Kim-Joy’s Tangzhong cat buns

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dame Helen Mirren scared to take on Catherine The Great role

Dame Helen Mirren scared to take on Catherine The Great role
Nation’s favourite hymn revealed on Songs Of Praise

Nation’s favourite hymn revealed on Songs Of Praise
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks

This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks
This is how street style looks differed between New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks

Ricky Martin and husband expecting fourth child