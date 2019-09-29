Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas reveal gender of their baby

The couple shared their news in a video on Instagram.

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have announced that they are having a baby boy.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mecklenburgh revealed the sex of their first child in a video on Instagram.

The clip showed her reading the results to Thomas, who sat beside her expectantly.

“It’s a boy,” she said excitedly, as the actor shouted with joy and threw his arms in the air.

Appearing close to tears, he hugged Mecklenburgh.

“I knew it was a boy, I knew, I knew,” she said.

“You know what I just knew, it’s not a surprise to me.”

The couple have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Corrie from 2000 until 2016, proposed during a holiday in Italy in June this year.

They announced in August that they were expecting a baby.

© Press Association 2019