Tenth celebrity skater confirmed for Dancing On Ice

29th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

The show returns to ITV in the new year.

Holly Willoughby (left to right), Phillip Schofield, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Ben Hanlin has joined the line-up for the next series of Dancing On Ice.

The magician appeared live on BBC Radio London to confirm he would be on the ITV show.

He said he is hoping to bring some magic to the rink.

“Can I ice skate?” Hanlin said. “Barely.

“But I did say to the producers, ‘If I’m going to do this, can I try to do magic on ice?’

“I will try and attempt to put magic into the show if I can.

“We start tomorrow! On the ice for the very first time.” 

Hanlin was the tenth celebrity skater to be unveiled and joins Joe Swash, Michael Barrymore, Maura Higgins, Kevin Kilbane, Lucrezia Millarini, Steps star H, Lisa George, Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely.

Each week, 12 celebrities will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

This year sees John Barrowman join the judging panel, replacing Jason Gardiner, alongside Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the show.

© Press Association 2019

