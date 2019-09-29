Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby to front Christmas entertainment show for BBC

29th Sep 19 | Entertainment News

Audience members will have a chance to win a trip to Lapland.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby will offer up surprises, games and festive cheer with a new Christmas family entertainment show, the BBC has said.

The one-off special Take Off with Bradley and Holly on BBC One will see the hosts give studio audience members the chance to compete to win a trip to Lapland.

Walsh said: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it!

View this post on Instagram

Already on it @shishib ❤️

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

“I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On.”

Willoughby added: “This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes. And I couldn’t be happier!

“Christmas is without doubt my favourite time of year. Happy Christmas everyone!”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Collabro address departure of band member as they return to BGT stage

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Ben Platt offers update on Dear Evan Hansen movie
Ben Platt offers update on Dear Evan Hansen movie

Madonna criticises Donald Trump over gun control

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kerry Katona fined £500 for failing to send child to school

Kerry Katona fined £500 for failing to send child to school
Spitting Image to return as ‘public service satire’

Spitting Image to return as ‘public service satire’
National Fitness Day: 7 signs that you’ve totally fallen in love with exercise

National Fitness Day: 7 signs that you’ve totally fallen in love with exercise
6 things not to say to someone going up to university

6 things not to say to someone going up to university
6 things not to say to someone going up to university

Collabro address departure of band member as they return to BGT stage