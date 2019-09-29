Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby to front Christmas entertainment show for BBC

Audience members will have a chance to win a trip to Lapland.

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby will offer up surprises, games and festive cheer with a new Christmas family entertainment show, the BBC has said.

The one-off special Take Off with Bradley and Holly on BBC One will see the hosts give studio audience members the chance to compete to win a trip to Lapland.

Walsh said: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it!

“I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On.”

Willoughby added: “This Christmas Brad and I are going to be on the telly, on a Saturday night, surprising the nation with Christmas gifts of all shapes and sizes. And I couldn’t be happier!

“Christmas is without doubt my favourite time of year. Happy Christmas everyone!”

