Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones’s cowgirl routine deemed ‘full horror’28th Sep 19 | Entertainment News
She has been partnered with sports presenter Mike Bushell.
Strictly Come Dancing’s Katya Jones and her celebrity partner raised eyebrows after delivering “full horror” with a routine on the BBC show.
Sports presenter Mike Bushell, 53, and professional dancer Jones, 30, performed the American Smooth while wearing cowboy and cowgirl outfits.
Jones admitted it was a “risky routine”, which ended with Bushell eating a banana.
Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “It looked like country and western line dancing”, but she added: “I do enjoy watching you.”
Bruno Tonioli quipped: “It’s like a psychotic cliffhanger… No more of this, I don’t think I can take it”.
And he added: “A bit of dancing next time, don’t go for full horror.”
Craig Revel Horwood said it was “very, very odd” and the couple got 14 points.
Viewers had a mixed reaction.
@Angel_lady wrote on Twitter: “Mike Bushell. He was canny last week but I feel he was the joke act this week”.
But @LFC_6_Woo wrote: “Katya Jones is amazing… She does everything to give her partners great dances. She deserves a proper ability partner next year.”
Jones was last year partnered with comedian Seann Walsh on the show, with the pair sparking controversy when they were spotted kissing in the street.
© Press Association 2019