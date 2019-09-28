Strictly Come Dancing transmission issues spark apology from Tess Daly

YouTube star Saffron Barker was the first celebrity to take to the dancefloor on week two.

Strictly Come Dancing apologised to viewers for transmission problems during the opening minutes of the BBC One show.

Viewers saw a black screen pop up several times before YouTube star Saffron Barker became the first celebrity to take to the dancefloor on week two.

Strictly host Tess Daly later told viewers: “We do apologise to any viewers who experienced any problems with transmission. We are a live show.”

Anyone else’s Strictly cutting out and going black?!? #strictlycomedancing2019 — holly (@_hollylane) September 28, 2019

Viewers of the Saturday night show had tweeted about the problems.

One viewer, @_hollylane, wrote: “Anyone else’s Strictly cutting out and going black?!?”

Another, @MissLexisaurus, said: “Did that intro cut out several times for anyone else?”

Did that intro cut out several times for anyone else? #strictly — Lexi 🏳️‍🌈 (@MissLexisaurus) September 28, 2019

Last week, Kelvin Fletcher wowed the judges despite only stepping in at the last minute, taking the top spot on the leaderboard.

The soap star replaced Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing after he suffered an injury ahead of the first live show.

*When everyone's TV flickered on and off at the beginning of #Strictly* pic.twitter.com/LJAYq6q7sM — Paul Dunphy Esquire (@pauldunphy) September 28, 2019

On week two, Anneka Rice donned a pink frock as she and Kevin Clifton became the second couple to take to the dancefloor.

Afterwards, head judge Shirley Ballas told the broadcaster she deserved a “pat on the back”, saying: “From last week to this week, it’s miraculous.”

Rice replied: “I’m overwhelmed.”

DJ Dev Griffin and professional partner Dianne Buswell later performed a jive.

© Press Association 2019