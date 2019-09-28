Justin Bieber shares throwback photo with wife Hailey ahead of second wedding

The couple are expected to tie the knot again.

Justin Bieber has shared a throwback photo with wife Hailey Baldwin ahead of their second wedding.

The couple, who are preparing to tie the knot for the second time, have known each other since they were teenagers.

The picture shows Bieber with the long hair and swept-over fringe that he was famous for when he released his first single Baby in 2010.

He captioned the photo: “My wife and I ???? where it all began.”

The couple first started dating in 2016 but later split until May 2018 when they rekindled their relationship.

They tied the knot in secret in New York in September 2018 but will reportedly celebrate with a religious second ceremony in South Carolina.

Earlier this week Hailey was photographed partying with friends including Kendall Jenner at her bachelorette party.

Their second wedding comes shortly after Justin admitted he became involved with “pretty heavy drugs” as a teenager.

Hailey has told of how tough it is listening to other people’s opinions of her marriage, saying nobody knows what goes on in their relationship but them.

She told Vogue Australia: “Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us.

“I wake up every morning with this person. I’m the only person that has direct dialogue with this person.

“This is my relationship.”

She went on: “What’s so tricky about mental health is that it can be easy to let people convince you of something that’s not real…

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this’, ‘You’re never going to that’, ‘You’ll be divorced by then’, you can’t help but wonder, ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’

“It starts to mess with your mind.

“But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.

“I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”

© Press Association 2019